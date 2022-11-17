PITTSBURGH — A DuBois man pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung announced Tuesday in a press release.
Morgan Gregory, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possesses with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and one count of possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine before U.S. District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand. Gregory was one of 47 defendants charged in six related indictments as part of the “Return to Sender” investigation.
In connection with the guilty plea, the court was told that Gregory was a methamphetamine distributor who obtained between 200 grams and 350 grams of methamphetamine as part of a large-scale distribution conspiracy and redistributed it to users. Additionally, officers seized approximately three ounces of methamphetamine from Gregory on Oct. 8, 2020, according to the press release.
Wiegand scheduled sentencing for Gregory on March 13, 2023, at 10 a.m. The law provides for a sentence of not less than five years to a maximum of 40 years in prison, a fine not to exceed $5,000,000, or both.
The court ordered that the defendant remain detained pending sentencing.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jonathan D. Lusty and Michael R. Ball are prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
The Drug Enforcement Administration led the multi-agency investigation of this case, which also included the Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Postal Service – Office of Inspector General, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Internal Revenue Services, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, Allegheny County Police, and Pennsylvania State Police. Also assisting were the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office, and the Clarion Borough Police Department.