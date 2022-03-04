CLEARFIELD — A DuBois man who showed up at Colloquy Court intoxicated had his bail revoked and plea rejected by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman on Tuesday.
Andrew Joseph Stanton, 24, was in court to plead guilty to charges of person not to possess a firearm — a misdemeanor of the first degree, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in jail.
However, Ammerman asked that he be drug tested because he appeared to be intoxicated.
A few minutes later, the probation department reported that they were unable to get a sample from Stanton because he was highly intoxicated and he nearly lost consciousness several times while they attempted to administer the test.
Stanton had relatives in attendance and they told Ammerman that before they came to court, Stanton went into the bathroom and was in there for a long time.
Stanton’s attorney, Chris Mohney of DuBois, told Ammerman his client was not in a condition to be sentenced.
Ammerman then rejected the plea agreement, revoked Stanton’s bail and remanded him into the custody of the Clearfield County Jail.
“Believe me, I am doing him a favor,” Ammerman said to Stanton’s parents.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 15, 2021, DuBois City Police Department responded to North Main Street for a report of a male slumped over the steering wheel in a vehicle.
Upon arrival they found Stanton sitting in the driver’s seat of a Chevrolet Silverado. The police shook him but it took several attempts to wake him up.
Police also observed a semi-automatic Ruger LC9 handgun on the floor.
The vehicle was searched and police also found a Taurus revolver handgun.
Stanton is not legally permitted to possess a handgun, according to the affidavit.