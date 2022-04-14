CLEARFIELD — Justin Glinkerman, 36, of DuBois was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman after he pleaded guilty to multiple felony cases including flight and and criminal trespassing at Plea and Sentencing Court this week.
Glinkerman pleaded guilty to flight to avoid apprehension, criminal trespass, and two counts of retail theft — all of which are felonies of the third degree, and was sentenced to serve a minimum of four months and a maximum of three years in state prison.
Ammerman said he sentenced Glinkerman to state prison because he has been arrested seven times in the past year, has a history of violating his probation and is a potential threat to the community. He said Glinkerman was not amenable to a county sentence.
According to affidavits of probable cause, on Sept. 5, DuBois City Police responded to West Long Avenue for a report of two males being seen inside vacant buildings. The witnesses said they saw two males exit one of the buildings.
Police searched the buildings and found trash and human feces inside, indicating someone was living in the buildings.
Police arrested one of the males on the scene who said he was just trying to find a place to live because he was homeless. He identified the other male as Glinkerman.
On Oct. 2, Glinkerman was arrested for public drunkenness by DuBois City Police who informed him that he likely would be charged with trespassing for the earlier incident. Glinkerman allegedly said, “I know I shouldn’t have went inside.”
Glinkerman was released, but on Jan. 18, DuBois City Police were on patrol on South Jared Street when they spotted a male wearing a black bandanna over half of his face. The police officer recognized the male as being Glinkerman, who had several warrants out for his arrest.
The police officer stopped his vehicle but Glinkerman started running south on Jared Street and went into the parking lot at Joe Fender’s.
The police officer pursued Glinkerman on foot. Glinkerman then began to escape by running up the creek. The police officer drew his firearm and ordered Glinkerman to come towards him.
Glinkerman obeyed and was taken into custody.
Glinkerman also pleaded guilty for a retail theft at Martin’s Grocery Store in DuBois that occurred on Jan. 4 and was ordered to pay $23.19 restitution to the store, as well as a retail theft at Walmart in Sandy Township. He was ordered to pay $195 restitution to that store. He was also ordered not to enter the property of either of the businesses.
Glinkerman was represented by attorney Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office.