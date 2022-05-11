CLEARFIELD — Nathan Eugene Deyarmin, who molested a 13-year-old girl and produced and possessed child pornography, pleaded guilty and was given a lengthy state prison sentence by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman recently at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Deyarmin pleaded guilty to two counts of photograph/depict sexual act of a child — felony of the first degree; child pornography — felony of the second degree; and indecent assault — misdemeanor of the first degree; and was sentenced to serve a minimum of seven years and a maximum of 14 years in state prison by Ammerman. Deyarmin is also required to follow all the requirements under Megan’s Law. An evaluation found him to not be a sexually violent predator.
His attorney, Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office, said his client is ashamed of his actions and accepts responsibility.
He noted that Deyarmin has no prior record.
The victim’s mother said Deyarmin was someone she has known for a long time and thought she could trust. She said her daughter is having a difficult time and is currently in therapy.
In addition to the prison sentence, Ammerman ordered Deyarmin to have no contact with the victim or with females under the age of 18 years old. He is also prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances and is prohibited from entering any bars. He is also required to complete sex offender counseling.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 9, 2020, state police were notified by Kik, which has an internet messaging service, that 28 images and video files of child pornography were uploaded.
The images were traced to Deyarmin’s residence in DuBois. A search warrant was executed and numerous images and videos of child pornography were found on his computer.
Among them were two videos that appeared to have been taken inside of Deyarmin’s residence. The videos depict Deyarmin sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl, according to the affidavit.
The victim was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Clearfield and she confirmed it was her in the videos and it was Deyarmis who had assaulted her.