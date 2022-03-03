CLEARFIELD — Gong Yang Song, 41, of DuBois, who assaulted a female employee from a business under his ownership, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to jail by Judge Paul Cherry this week at sentencing court.
Song pleaded guilty to indecent exposure and simple assault — misdemeanors of the second degree and criminal trespass — felony of the third degree, and was sentenced to serve 90 days to two years minus one day in the Clearfield County Jail plus four years concurrent probation by Cherry.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, on Nov. 28, 2019, police were called to investigate a possible stabbing which occurred earlier that morning. The incident was reported by a relative who lives in Brooklyn, New York, and said that the victim had allegedly been stabbed.
Later, it was learned that the victim allegedly sustained the laceration at her DuBois residence.
Song, accompanied by his wife, reportedly stopped at the DuBois City Police station the evening of Nov. 28, 2019, and wanted to explain what happened with the alleged victim. Song’s wife stated that her husband does not speak English and they own the Fusion Buffet Restaurant and the victim is one of their employees, according to the affidavit.
Song’s wife reportedly stated that her husband likes the victim very much and that he drinks a lot. She also stated that her husband told her that he had stopped by the victim’s residence on Nov. 28 to see her and all he remembers is that the victim cut her arm open with a knife and he drove her to the hospital, but he remembers nothing else, according to the affidavit.
On Nov. 29, the victim was released from the hospital and went to the city police station to be interviewed.
According to the affidavit, she heard a noise and woke up with Song next to her. The victim said that Song allegedly touched her inappropriately, the affidavit said. She said she allegedly told him to stop multiple times, but he refused.
She said she did not call the police because she does not speak English, so she grabbed a knife from the nightstand and cut her own arm, the affidavit said. She then reportedly ran out of her room and sought assistance from other co-workers. They reportedly told Song to drive her to the hospital for emergency care. While on the way to the hospital, Song reportedly told the victim not to call the police.
On Aug. 26, 2020, the victim was accompanied by her attorney and a staff attorney from the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape Legal Assistance Project, according to police. They provided an interpreter. The victim’s account of her alleged attack had not changed and was consistent with the previous interviews, the affidavit said.