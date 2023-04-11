CLEARFIELD — Matthew Alexander Basinger, 43, of DuBois, who assaulted a female relative causing bleeding in her brain, pleaded guilty to felony assault and was sentenced to state prison Monday by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman at Plea and Colloquy Court.
Basinger pleaded guilty to aggravated assault — felony of the second degree, and recklessly endangering another person — misdemeanor of the second degree.
It was an open plea meaning the commonwealth and the defense couldn’t agree on a minimum sentence.
First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza said the commonwealth was asking for at least two years in jail with a lengthy maximum to keep him under supervision for some time.
Basinger’s attorney, Interim Chief Public Defender Jendi Schwab argued against a lengthy maximum. She said since this is a crime of violence, he would end up serving a large percentage of the maximum.
Ammerman noted that in the sentencing guidelines the standard range minimum sentence for Basinger on the aggravated assault charge is 27 to 33 months, but with the domestic violence sentencing enhancement, this goes to 48 to 60 months.
And for the recklessly endangering another person charge, the standard range for the minimum is six to 16 months, with the domestic violence enhancement it is nine to 16 months.
Schwab asked that the domestic violence enhancements not be applied and asked for a sentence in the standard range of 27 to 33 months.
She also said that there is some doubt whether the court can apply the domestic violence enhancement without the prosecution specifically asking the court to do so.
Ammerman asked Schwab if she had any legal research showing the court could only use the sentencing enhancements if the commonwealth asks for them and Schwab said she did not.
Schwab also argued that Basinger has significant mental health and substance abuse problems and noted 27-33 months in state prison is not a “slap on the wrist.”
Nedza said the commonwealth appreciates that the defendant was willing to accept responsibility for his actions and spared the victim the trauma of testifying at trial.
Because of this, the commonwealth was not asking for the domestic violence enhancement and Nedza agreed with Schwab that there is some doubt on whether the court can apply the sentencing enhancement without the commonwealth asking for it.
Ammerman said he disagreed because Basinger put the plea on the record and in doing so admitted under oath to committing the crimes in the affidavit of probable cause, which states that Basinger assaulted a relative, therefore the domestic violence enhancement could be applied.
“I don’t think I need anything more,” Ammerman said.
“This is true,” Nedza replied.
Basinger apologized for his actions and said he incorrectly believed he was over his substance abuse and mental health issues.
“I ended up hurting the one person I cared about most,” Basinger said.
Basinger said he would accept any sentence the court gives him.
Ammerman said he would not use the domestic violence enhancements in this case but said attorneys on both sides should remember when negotiating these types of crimes, the court could include the sentencing enhancements.
Although he didn’t use the sentencing enhancements, Ammerman sentenced Basinger at or near the top of the standard range for each of the charges. For the aggravated assault charge, Ammerman sentenced Basinger to serve a minimum of 33 months to a maximum of seven years. On the recklessly endangering another person charge, Basinger was sentenced to serve a minimum of one year and a maximum of two years in state prison consecutive to the previous sentence for a total prison sentence of 45 months to nine years in state prison.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 23, 2022, DuBois City Police responded to a domestic assault on Robinson Street.
Upon arrival police found the victim holding an ice bag to her cheek and she had bruises on her arms, shoulders and legs.
She said Basinger had attacked her and struck her with his hands and kicked her repeatedly.
Police made contact with Basinger and found him to be highly intoxicated. He initially denied assaulting the victim but later admitted to hitting her.
The victim was taken to the Penn Highlands DuBois Emergency Room where she was diagnosed with bleeding on the brain and would have to stay in the hospital for several days for monitoring. She also wasn’t allowed to drive until she was reevaluated 30 days later.