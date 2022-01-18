CLEARFIELD –Kaleb E. Atherton, 24, of DuBois, who allegedly severely beat a man for looking at his girlfriend, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to state prison by Judge Paul Cherry Monday at Colloquy Court.
Atherton pleaded guilty to simple assault, misdemeanor of the second degree, and Cherry sentenced him to serve a minimum of six months and a maximum of two years in state prison.
Atherton was originally scheduled to be sentenced last month, but Cherry delayed it until Monday because he wanted more information on why the commonwealth was dropping the felony aggravated assault charge and allowing Atherton with misdemeanor simple assault.
First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza said she spoke to the victim’s family and the arresting officer of the DuBois City Police Department.
Nedza said the victim continues to suffer significantly from the attack and both he and his family don’t believe he would be able to endure the stress of testifying at a trial, and are in agreement with the plea agreement.
According to Nedza, as a result of the attack, the victim now has a metal plate in his head, has no feeling in his nose and has likely suffered permanent damage to one eye.
He also suffers from a seizure disorder, which was reportedly exacerbated by the attack.
It was an open plea, meaning the commonwealth and the defense couldn’t agree on a minimum sentence, leaving it up to the presiding judge.
Atherton’s attorney, Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office, asked Cherry to sentence Atherton to the county jail instead of state prison. He said Atherton has accepted responsibility for his actions and said he has already served about six months in the Clearfield County Jail on this charge.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 19, 2021 DuBois City Police responded to a Park Avenue residence for a report of an assault.
Police found the victim suffering from numerous injuries and was bleeding from his eye, ear and lips and his eyebrow was severely torn.
Police thought his injuries were so extensive they suspected a weapon had been used.
The victim said he got in a fight with Atherton because Atherton didn’t like the way he looked at his girlfriend.
The victim was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment.
Police located Atherton in the backyard. He admitted to fighting with the victim because he didn’t like the way he was looking at his girlfriend, according to the affidavit.
Police searched Atherton’s apartment but were unable to find a weapon.
In addition to the prison sentence, Cherry ordered Atherton to have no contact with the victim and complete anger management counseling. He is also prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances without permission from the probation department and he is prohibited from entering any bars.