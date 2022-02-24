CLEARFIELD — A DuBois man who burglarized a building in downtown DuBois pleaded guilty and was sentenced to state prison by Judge Paul Cherry on Tuesday at Colloquy Court.
Justin Michael Powers, 39, pleaded guilty to burglary — felony of the second degree, criminal mischief — felony of the third degree, theft by unlawful taking — misdemeanor of the first degree, retail theft — misdemeanor of the first degree, receiving stolen property — misdemeanor of the second degree, DUI and possession pf drug paraphernalia — ungraded misdemeanors and was sentenced by Cherry to serve a minimum of 36 months and a maximum of eight years in state prison.
He was also ordered to pay $5,825 and $115 in restitution to the victims and perform community service to pay restitution as soon as possible.
He is also to have no contact with the victim and is forbidden from entering Walmart in Sandy Township. He is also ordered to pay Walmart $280.50 in restitution.
His attorney, Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office, said all of Powers’ legal issues are all related to his drug addiction and asked that he be given a drug evaluation to be admitted into the drug treatment program while in state prison. She also asked Cherry to recommend Powers be admitted into the boot camp program.
Cherry recommended Powers be given a drug evaluation, but refused to give him a recommendation to go to boot camp due to Powers’ prior record.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, at 6 p.m. on Nov. 4, the victim reported the theft of tools from a building he owns on East Long Avenue in DuBois. The victim also reported that the suspect turned a water valve on inside the building, causing approximately $10,000 in water damage.
The victim was able to provide photos of the male suspect from a video surveillance camera. The man was wearing a white, gray and green jacket, blue jeans, tan-colored boots and glasses. The suspect was also carrying a black backpack with silver writing on the back of it.
According to the affidavit, the officer stated that he was familiar with this clothing description because he reportedly saw Powers walking into Sheetz at 124 N. Brady St., DuBois on Nov. 3 at 11:50 p.m. wearing the same exact clothing that was in the video.
On the video, Powers is allegedly seen entering the building through an unlocked door at 9:53 a.m. on Nov. 4. He proceeded onto an elevator and entered the third floor. At 10:11 a.m., he reportedly saw the camera and realized he was on camera. At 10:25 a.m., he allegedly got on the elevator with a blue bucket with tools inside of it. At 10:26 a.m., he exited the building and began walking south on South Brady Street with the tools and bucket, according to the affidavit.
The commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.