CLEARFIELD — Gerald Clarence Kriner, 40, of DuBois pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges and was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman Monday at Colloquy Court.
Kriner pleaded guilty to criminal use of a communication facility — felony of the third degree; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felony, and would serve a minimum of 18 months in state prison with the maximum to the court’s discretion, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers said.
Kriner’s attorney, Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office, asked Ammerman to give Kriner a significantly lower maximum sentence than the six years recommended by the probation department.
Sayers argued that Kriner has been involved in a string of crimes in recent years and asked that Kriner be given a significant maximum sentence.
Ammerman sentenced Kriner to serve a minimum of 18 months and a maximum of 4.5 years in state prison.
According to court documents, DuBois City Police and the Drug and Vice Unit began to investigate reports of drug activity reportedly occurring in DuBois. Kriner, of South Franklin Street, has been reported to police by numerous reliable sources to be involved in the trafficking of controlled substances.
DuBois City Police and the DVU began to watch Kriner’s activity. On or about Dec. 28, 2022 police and a DVU officer observed a woman coming from the area of South Franklin Street and Washington Avenue. The woman consented to a search of her person, and paraphernalia was located. The woman revealed she had come from Kriner’s residence, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On or about Jan. 11, police observed two people coming from a residence along North Jared Street. Contact was made with Kriner and another person, and a search of the North Jared Street residence was conducted, resulting in controlled substances and paraphernalia.
On or about Feb. 1, officers were conducting surveillance and observed Kriner and another person leaving his residence on South Franklin Street. They walked to Sheetz on North Brady Street, reportedly withdrawing funds at the ATM machine. Two hours later, DuBois City Police responded to a drug overdose on South Jared Street, where the individual was revived.
A traffic stop was conducted on Feb. 11, when two people were seen leaving Kriner’s residence. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a hypodermic needle and a plastic container with a white powdered substance, along with an inhalation device, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
In early March, the DVU initiated two controlled-buy operations involving a confidential informant and Kriner on South Franklin Street. During both incidents, the CI communicated with Kriner via cell phone, making arrangements for the transactions for controlled substances.
On March 5, a search warrant was conducted at Kriner’s residence, resulting in a white powdered substance and white crystalline substances, a small bag of packaging materials, cash, digital scales and drug paraphernalia items, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Kriner was taken into police custody without incident.