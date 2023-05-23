CLEARFIELD — Alexander Christopher Bohensky, 26, of DuBois, pleaded guilty in five separate cases, which included charges of robbery, delivery of methamphetamine and fentanyl, illegal possession of a firearm and fleeing from police, and was sentenced to a lengthy state prison sentence by Judge Paul Cherry Monday at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Bohensky pleaded guilty to robbery, flight to avoid apprehension, firearms not to be carried without license and fleeing or attempting to elude police — all of which are felonies of the third degree, possession with intent to deliver-methamphetamine 50 to 100 grams, and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl — ungraded felonies, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person — misdemeanors of the second degree and the summary offense of driving with a suspended license.
The plea agreement called for a minimum of four years in state prison, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers said.
Bohensky’s court appointed attorney Daniel Nelson of Philipsburg said Bohensky is currently incarcerated in state prison on a probation violation and is looking at a lengthy sentence in these cases, which could get even longer because Bohensky is also facing felony drug charges in Jefferson County. Nelson asked that Bohensky’s sentence be run concurrent to his probation violation.
On Dec. 20, 2022, Bohensky was resentenced on a fleeing and attempting to elude police conviction to serve a minimum of one year and a maximum of two years in state prison for the probation violation.
Nelson also said when Bohensky was first arrested he was arrogant, but has grown substantially as a person since then and has become a young father.
Bohensky spoke in his own defense and accepted responsibility for his actions. He said he has grown up a lot since his arrest and asked Cherry to give him a concurrent sentence so he could get home sooner and be a good father to his children.
Sayers said Bohensky’s two drug delivery charges are troubling and asked Cherry to give Bohensky a lengthy maximum sentence where he would undergo drug testing and monitoring. If he goes back to using drugs, he would be sent back to state prison.
Cherry sentenced Bohensky to serve a minimum of three years and a maximum of 10 years in state prison, consecutive to the probation violation sentence.
According to the affidavits of probable cause, on May 4, 2022, at 10 p.m. DuBois City Police initiated a traffic stop on East Fir Alley and North Church Street for a vehicle running a stop sign. The driver was Bohensky and police discovered his driver’s license was suspended for a DUI.
Bohensky was told since he didn’t have a license he couldn’t drive the vehicle but said he was free to leave. Bohensky left on foot and police had the vehicle towed to the police station. Inside the vehicle, police found methamphetamine and a .22-caliber handgun.
On May 12, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. police spotted Bohensky get off his motorcycle and go in the Friendly Tavern in DuBois. Bohensky had an active warrant for his arrest.
Police waited for Bohensky to exit the establishment but when he spotted the police officers he fled on foot and was able to get away.
On June 24, 2022, DuBois City and Sandy Township police were en route to serve a warrant on Bohensky in Sandy Township when they spotted him riding a motorcycle and was stopped for a red light on state Route 255 in Sandy Township near the Interstate 80 interchange.
Bohensky fled at a high rate of speed on I-80 and traveled at a sustained speed of 120 to 130 mph. He also drove recklessly and passed vehicles on the berm and was weaving in and out of traffic for about 10 miles before police lost sight of him.
Later that day, a witness called in and said they spotted someone matching Bohensky’s description driving recklessly in the area of Johnson’s Nursery along state Route 153. Police responded to the area and found a motorcycle and helmet matching Bohensky’s in the woods near State Park Road in Penfield.
Two men on the scene said Bohensky was picked up by someone driving a pickup truck.
On Sept. 28, 2022, police responded to a residence along East Weber Avenue in DuBois for a disturbance. The victim said Bohensky and another man attacked him and had him on the ground and were striking and kicking him. One of the attackers then yelled “I got it,” and they fled the scene.
The victim then realized they had stolen $4,000 in cash he had to reportedly pay bills.
Police found Bohensky hiding in the basement of a Grant Street residence. He was found hiding underneath a blanket between the clothes dryer and the wall.
He was found with a baggie of fentanyl, $2,000 in cash and a digital scale.