CLEARFIELD — David Joseph Smith, 22, of DuBois, who robbed and assaulted his neighbor and shot his iPhone with a gun, was sentenced to jail by Judge Paul Cherry Tuesday at Sentencing Court.
Smith pleaded guilty to robbery — felony of the second degree, and simple assault — misdemeanor of the second degree. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty to DUI-controlled substance and was sentenced to serve a total minimum of six months and a maximum of one year in the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 29, 2022, state police in DuBois responded to Dutch Road in Brady Township for a reported robbery and assault.
Upon arrival troopers spoke to the victim who said at approximately 12:15 p.m. he was driving on Dutch Road and he was approaching Smith’s residence when Smith stepped out from his driveway and went to the middle of the road, preventing the victim from driving by.
Smith then went to the driver’s side door, opened it, tackled the victim to the ground and punched him in the head.
Smith then ripped the victim’s iPhone 13 from his hand, threw it on the ground and shot it several times with a black semi-automatic pistol.
Police spoke to a witness who said she heard four gunshots at the time of the incident.
According to state police, the victim had visible signs of recent injury to his head and was actively bleeding.
Troopers also recovered four empty shell casings from the scene.
Troopers went to Smith’s residence and spoke to a male resident who said he threw Smith out of the house the night prior because he was causing problems with neighbors. He said Smith owned a black semi-automatic pistol.
Smith was arrested the next day, according to court documents.
On March 30, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. state police conducted a traffic stop on Smith for having an expired registration, according to court documents.
The state trooper reported Smith appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance but Smith refused evaluation by a drug recognition expert and was arrested for DUI.
In addition to the prison sentence for the robbery and simple assault case, Cherry ordered Smith to pay fines totaling $600 plus costs and was ordered to pay restitution of $840 to the victim and $159 to the Victim Compensation Fund. Smith was ordered to have no contact with the victim.
For the DUI, Smith was fined $1,000 plus costs and $135 plus costs for failing to carry registration. He was ordered to undergo a drug and alcohol assessment and will have his driver’s license suspended according to state Department of Transportation standards.
Smith was represented by attorney C.J. Zwick of DuBois. The commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.