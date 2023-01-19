REYNOLDSVILLE — Two local residents are being held in Jefferson County Jail after being linked to a pair of alleged burglaries in the area.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Norman E. Byerly, 39, of DuBois, including criminal trespass –second degree felony, burglary –first degree felony, use/possession of drug paraphernalia –misdemeanor, trespass by motor vehicle, driving without insurance, driving while license is suspended or revoked, and license plate displayed in improper vehicle –summary offense.
Police also filed charges against Paige Larue Pearsall, 22, of DuBois, including trespass –second degree felony and burglary –first degree felony.
In a second case, DuBois-based state police filed charges against Byerly including criminal trespass –second degree felony, burglary –first degree felony, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property –first degree misdemeanors, trespass by motor vehicle, trespass by motor vehicle, driving without insurance, driving while license is suspended or revoked, and license plate displayed improper –all summary offenses.
Police also filed the following charges against Pearsall, including criminal trespass –second degree felony, burglary –first degree felony, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property –first degree misdemeanor.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were sent to a possible burglary at a vacant residence on Egypt Road in Warsaw Township on Jan. 8. When police arrived, they observed a vehicle parked behind the barn of the residence, near a pond on the property. When police ran the VIN on the vehicle, it was found the license plate on the vehicle did not match.
There were footprints heading from the barn to the home. Police entered the house through an unlocked door leading to a mud room and found items disheveled. Byerly was reportedly found inside the home, in the basement and behind a door. Police also found a smoking device inside an empty pack of cigarettes on the floor.
Byerly told police he and his wife got into an argument and he left to “vent.” He drove to the vacant home and got his vehicle stuck behind the barn. He contacted a friend nearby to help him get the vehicle out, and this is also where he got the license plate from that was on the car.
He also said he had another woman, later identified as Pearsall, with him. She allegedly crawled through a window to let him in the door of the house. The pair were planning to leave, but then police arrived.
Byerly alleged he and Pearsall ran in different directions when they heard police arrive. He provided police with her first name, and a description, but said he could not remember her last name.
Police later spoke with two witnesses who both alleged a woman came to their door, identified herself as “Paige” and asked for a ride.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, in a second case, a report was made about a burglary at a Davis Run Road residence in Polk Township on Jan. 13 when the owner found items missing from the home. The owner said they are working to fix the house to rent, and when stopping to check the furnace, found evidence of a burglary.
The owner alleged a side door was open with damage and items were missing, including a circular saw, oscillating saw, tool bag and an air compressor.
Police interviewed Byerly and Pearsall at the Jefferson County Jail because they had been arrested for the previous incident three miles from the second victim’s residence in the time frame the burglary was believed to have occurred.
Pearsall alleged there was a stolen air compressor in the back of Byerly’s vehicle.
When police interviewed Byerly, he said he and Pearsall were driving around looking for places to go when they stopped at the residence. He alleged he “shouldered” his way through the locked side door and the two went inside. Byerly admitted to removing the two saws from the home, but said when he went back to his vehicle the air compressor was already inside of it.
He said he and Pearsall then left the house, and later traded these items to a man named “Joe” in DuBois. He said Pearsall is friends with “Joe” and he did not know any other information or where they met because he was allegedly “high on crystal meth” and his memory was foggy, according to the affidavit.
When police interviewed Pearsall, she denied being with Byerly on the night in question. She said Byerly only gave her a ride from DuBois to Falls Creek the day after, but said she remembered seeing a tool bag in the back seat along with the air compressor in the trunk of the vehicle.
She did say she knows a homeless man named Joe who stays in DuBois, but again denied being with Byerly when he allegedly traded the stolen items to him.
Byerly is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 at 10 percent for one case and $25,000 bail for the second. He has preliminary hearings scheduled for Jan. 31 and Feb. 9.
Pearsall is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail at 10 percent for one case, and $25,000 bail for the second. She has preliminary hearings scheduled for Jan. 31 and Feb. 9.