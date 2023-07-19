CLEARFIELD — Katie Lynn Kilmer, 29, of DuBois, who seriously injured two people in a DUI crash, was given a lengthy prison sentence by Judge Paul E. Cherry after accepting a guilty plea Tuesday at Colloquy Court.
Kilmer pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI — felonies of the second degree and DUI, and would receive a minimum of four years in state prison, according to Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.
Lumadue said the victims of the crash were present in the courtroom but did not wish to speak. She said the victims are in agreement with the plea, but were asking Cherry to give Kilmer a maximum of 20 years, which is the maximum allowable by law, so the commonwealth is asking for the 20 year maximum.
Lumadue said the total amount of restitution due to the Victims Compensation Fund is still to be determined. She said the victims have a civil lawsuit pending, and they won’t know what the total restitution will be until that case is completed. However, as of now, the victims are owed $648 in restitution.
Kilmer’s attorney, Chief Public Defender Jendi Schwab, said Kilmer is extremely remorseful and immediately took responsibility for her actions. Schwab said when Kilmer first met with the public defender’s office, she said Kilmer wanted to plead guilty but on the advice of the public defender’s office, they suggested she wait and take some time due to the seriousness of the offense. A month later, she accepted the guilty plea.
Instead of a 20 year maximum, Schwab asked that Kilmer be given a 10 year maximum, arguing Kilmer already has a lengthy prison sentence and 10 years of supervision would be sufficient to make sure she is rehabilitated.
Once a defendant is released from prison, the defendant remains on parole until the maximum sentence is reached.
Kilmer apologized to the victims for the pain and hardship she caused the victims and their family.
Cherry told Schwab Kilmer is fortunate that the plea agreement has a minimum of four years in prison because she could have received a minimum of three to four years in jail on each aggravated assault by vehicle counts and said he would not have accepted the plea agreement if the victims were opposed to the plea.
Cherry said Kilmer’s poor decisions caused “unimaginable” pain and suffering and lifelong injuries to the victims. Cherry said he believes a lengthy period of supervision is needed to ensure the defendant is rehabilitated and to protect the public because if Kilmer violates her parole she will end up back in jail.
Cherry then sentenced Kilmer to serve a minimum of four years and a maximum of 20 years in SCI-Muncy for the two aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI charges (two to 10 years for each charge with the second count consecutive to the first). He also fined her $1,000 for each count, and she must undergo counseling and treatment as recommended by the probation department. She is prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances and is prohibited from entering any bars while under supervision. Kilmer is also prohibited from having any contact with the victims.
According to court documents, Sandy Township Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash with injuries in the area of Mountain Run Road and Bee Line Highway on Sept. 2, 2022. The officer who arrived on scene observed two vehicles resting against an embankment, one being a 2012 Ford F-150 and the other being a 2005 silver Jeep Cherokee. Both had extreme front-end damage.
Police observed the driver of of the Jeep Cherokee, later identified as Kilmer, still seated inside of the driver’s seat wearing a neck brace. She was reportedly very disoriented, and the airbag system had been deployed. The driver of the Ford F-150 was still seated in the driver’s seat of the vehicle being treated. He also appeared to be disoriented and was unable to recall anything that had just happened.
Police attempted to make contact with the passenger in the Ford F-150. The woman was reportedly incoherent at the time.
All three occupants were extracted from their vehicles for medical treatment, and a landing zone was established for subsequent life flights due to severe trauma. All three were flown to UPMC Altoona. During the vehicle recovery process, police were informed of reports of declining medical statuses of all three patients, which included the possibility of death.
A preliminary investigation, which included also speaking with a witness, showed that the 2005 Jeep, driven by Kilmer, was traveling north against the flow of oncoming traffic in the southbound lane of state Route 255 when it collided head-on with the Ford F-150, which was traveling south, according to the complaint.
A witness to the crash stated that leading up to the crash, driving on state Route 255, positioned behind a cement mixer truck, Kilmer allegedly proceeded to make an unsafe pass of both vehicles. He stated that there was traffic traveling in the opposing lane, clearly visible at the time.
The Pennsylvania State Police CARS Unit assisted local police in analyzing and reconstructing the crash. Both vehicles were towed to the Sandy Township Police Department impound lot. During the inventory search of Kilmer’s vehicle, police located a tan leather purse behind the front seat, which contained a piece of tin foil with burnt residue in an open side pocket.
On Sept. 13, 2022, a search warrant was authorized for Kilmer’s Jeep Cherokee, which resulted in the seizure of additional drug paraphernalia items, including five hollowed-out plastic and metal pens with burnt ends and residue, two pieces of plastic baggies with white residue, and an open prescription bottle of clonazapam, one open bottle of cyclobenzaprnie and a vape pen.
On Oct. 11, 2022, a search warrant was granted for any and all medical records, toxicology reports and blood vials for Kilmer from UPMC Altoona for her treatment on Sept. 2, 2022. A urine sample collected from Kilmer indicated positive screening results for numerous controlled substances, including marijuana, methamphetamine, opiates and amphetamine. Kilmer’s blood sample and toxicology report indicated findings for amphetamine, methamphetamine and fentanyl, which were allegedly present in her blood at the time she was driving her vehicle on Sept. 2.
On Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, Kilmer was interviewed at the Sandy Township Police Department. She advised police she had a past history of drug abuse with methamphetamine and heroin. Kilmer said she did not recall anything from the crash, but knows that she had relapsed two to three days prior to the crash, and had allegedly snorted methamphetamine and heroin inside of her vehicle, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Based on the toxicology reports and admissions made by Kilmer, police concluded Kilmer was allegedly operating her vehicle with amounts of schedule 1, 2 and 2 metabolites substances in her blood at the time of the crash. The accident resulted in life-altering serious bodily injury to the driver and the passenger of the Ford F-150, which included a broken femur, broken bones and internal injuries which required numerous surgeries.