CLEARFIELD — Melissa Lynn Hawk, 37, of DuBois, who is accused of assaulting a teenage girl, was sentenced to home detention by Senior Judge Timoty Creany Wednesday.
Hawk pleaded guilty to simple assault — misdemeanor of the second degree. It was an open plea meaning the commonwealth and the defense couldn’t reach an agreement on a minimum sentence. The maximum sentence is set by the presiding judge.
Her attorney Jeffrey S. DuBois of DuBois asked for leniency saying Hawk has a young child at home and a jail sentence could cause the child to go into foster care.
He said Hawk is also seeking mental health counseling and asked that it be placed as a condition of her probation.
DuBois asked that Hawk be sentenced to probation or if she is incarcerated she serve the incarceration on house arrest.
Hawk apologized and said she is seeking mental health treatment but is having difficulty getting a psychological assessment completed due to a backlog of cases.
Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue read a statement from the victim who said she continues to suffer from the psychological impact of the incident and asked that she not be shown leniency.
Creany sentenced her to serve a minimum of three months and a maximum of 23 months of incarceration under the home detention program.
He also ordered her to have no contact with the victim and to undergo counseling.
Creany also ordered Hawk to undergo a psychological assessment and to complete all mental health treatment as recommended by the probation department.
Hawk is also prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol and is prohibited from entering any bars.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 9, 2022, at a forensic interview at the Child Advocacy Center in Clearfield, a 14-year-old girl reported she was assaulted by Hawk during an altercation in DuBois.
She said Hawk struck her in the head and put her hands around her neck and squeezed. The incident occurred approximately two weeks prior to the interview, the victim said.
Hawk was originally charged with strangulation — felony of the second degree, endangering the welfare of children — misdemeanor of the first degree, simple assault and harassment before agreeing to the plea deal.