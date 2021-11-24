CLEARFIELD — Ashley Lynn Solida, 34, of DuBois, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and simple assault and was sentenced to state prison by Judge Paul Cherry on Monday at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Solida pleaded guilty to simple assault — misdemeanor of the second degree, and was sentenced to serve a minimum of six months and a maximum of two years in SCI-Muncy.
On the resisting arrest charge she was also sentenced to serve six months to two years in SCI-Muncy, but Cherry made the sentence concurrent to the previous sentence.
Solida was also originally charged with aggravated assault — felony of the first degree, but that charge was dropped as a part of the plea.
Cherry said he sentenced her to state prison because her drug and alcohol issues would be best addressed at a state institution and said she had twice served time in state prison.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, DuBois City Police responded to a Weber Avenue residence for a report of a female trying to get into a shed.
The victim told police that Solida was trying to get into her shed. The victim yelled at her to leave and the two got into a verbal altercation.
Solida then left and walked towards South Brady Street on South Jared Street. Police tried to locate Solida but were unsuccessful.
Police then received a dispatch of a verbal altercation involving two females one block away from their location.
Police arrived at the structure and found a female holding a hammer inside a hallway. An officer drew his firearm and ordered her to drop the hammer and get on the floor. She reportedly dropped the hammer but refused to get on the floor.
The officer holstered his weapon and attempted to handcuff her but she fought and resisted, according to the affidavit.
She then allegedly reached down and grabbed the hammer and looked at the officer as if she was going to strike him with it. The officer grabbed the hammer and took it from her and tried to handcuff her, but she continued to struggle.
Two other officers arrived on scene and she was warned multiple times that she would be “tased” if she continued to resist.
She continued to resist so a taser was deployed and Solida was handcuffed and arrested, according to the affidavit.