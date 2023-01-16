REYNOLDSVILLE — A Falls Creek man is being held in the Jefferson County Jail for allegedly entering a home unwelcome, and attempting to force his way past one of the occupants.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Brian Douglas Perrin, 40, of Falls Creek, including criminal trespass –third degree felony.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Perrin arrived at and allegedly tried to force his way into a Washington Township home around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 1. When Perrin arrived, he was uninvited and unwelcome at the home.
The victim said she was sitting in her living room when she heard someone coming through the front door of the enclosed porch. She told police there is only a tarp covering the doorway from the porch into the main house.
She met Perrin on the porch when she heard him coming through the door, and asked what he was doing. The victim reported Perrin said he was looking for “Carl,” and she told him there was no one by that name who lived there. Perrin then allegedly tried to force his way past the victim to get into the main house. He was scared away by the victim’s husband and dogs and ran away.
The victim said she knew who Perrin was because he frequents her husband’s store.
While interviewing the victim’s husband, who was a witness to the incident, he said he was in the upstairs of the house when he heard his wife yelling. He went down stairs and alleged he saw Perrin in his house, trying to get past his wife.
The husband alleged he yelled at Perrin to get out, and Perrin ran off. He also reported knowing Perrin because he comes into his store.
Perrin is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 31, with Magisterial District Judge David Inzana