REYNOLDSVILLE — A Falls Creek man is facing felony charges after allegedly breaking into the Gospel Center Church in Reynoldsville.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against David William Dixon, 46, including burglary and criminal trespass –second degree felonies, theft by unlawful taking –third degree misdemeanor, criminal mischief, driving while license is suspended or revoked, and scatter rubbish on land –summary offenses.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were contacted by a member of the church after they received a notification from his camera caused by motion detected at the church. The church member reviewed the camera on his phone, and saw a man, later identified at Dixon, walking around the back of the church on Jan. 16.
The church member drove to the church to investigate and saw an SUV parked on a path that leads to the gate before the church, but didn’t think anything of it because he knows people hunt in the area. He described the SUV as having a broken driver’s side mirror, and red decal on the bottom of the left side of the rear window.
When he arrived at the church, he saw nothing after driving around it once, but alleged the second time around saw the emergency door on the side closest to the woods was open. The church member said he thinks his first drive around might have scared someone who was inside the church.
The camera reportedly went offline because Dixon allegedly unplugged the sync module that runs the cameras. This module was unplugged and taken from the church. When the church member went to the back door of the church, he reported the brass latch was pried open and seemed to be how the man entered the church.
Before the camera went offline, it is also reported Dixon turned the power off to the building. The church member also noticed miscellaneous tools boxed up in a couple cardboard boxes and a green tote. He alleged it looked like Dixon was planning to steal the items later.
The church member also told police on Jan. 9 the same man threw numerous vehicle tires over the embankment on the property, which was also on the camera footage. The man was allegedly driving the same SUV and hauling a trailer during that incident.
Police identified Dixon through the camera footage, having prior dealings with Dixon through the state police. Police viewed the footage from the Jan. 16 incident, noting Dixon drove the SUV with a trailer hauling a 55 gallon drum, tire, and a piece of wood in the trailer. The vehicle had a broken mirror as described by the person. Police saw Dixon get into the driver’s seat and drive away.
Dixon was released from the Jefferson County Jail after posting bail of $25,000. He has a preliminary hearing schedule for Feb. 28 with Magisterial District Judge David Inzana.