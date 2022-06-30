REYNOLDSVILLE — A Falls Creek man has been jailed on 19 felony charges related to child pornography following an investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
Pennsylvania State Bureau of Criminal Investigation filed charges against Michael Frances Little, 23, including nine counts of child pornography, nine counts of dissemination of photo/film of child sex acts –second degree felonies, and criminal use of a communication facility –third degree felony.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police received information from the Internet Crimes Against Children program reporting videos of child pornography were uploaded to Google Photos in May 2021. The police were provided with a suspect name, a phone number, and email address associated with the account the videos were uploaded to, all of which reportedly belonged to Little.
While conducting a search for Little, police found he is a current Megan’s Law offender, and was previously arrested for sexual abuse of children, according to the affidavit. Police were able to match his phone number to the one listed by Google, and found an address for him.
Through Little’s Megan’s Law registry, police also found his email address which was the same one the child pornography was allegedly linked to.
A search warrant was executed in March, and Little was interviewed. He allegedly admitted the email account was his, and that it was shut down for a violation of the terms of service. He said no one else has access to the account, but denied being the person to search for and upload the videos to Google Photos.
There were a total of nine videos found associated with the email account, according to the affidavit.
Little is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 9 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.