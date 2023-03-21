REYNOLDSVILLE — A Falls Creek woman is facing felony charges for allegedly recording a phone conversation without permission and posting it to social media.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Shana May Todd, 27, including disclosing intercepted communications and using intercepted communications –both third-degree felonies.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim contacted police to report a wiretap violation by Todd. The victim alleged he was previously on the phone with a child. While on the phone with the child, the call was listed as a conference call. He then called Todd to ask if she had joined the call. During the conversation, Todd allegedly confronted the victim about being a liar.
Todd also reportedly sent a 24-second clip of the phone conversation to the victim in a text message. She then allegedly posted the video to her Facebook page. The victim told Todd he was going to have her arrested for recording the phone conversation without his consent, so Todd deleted the video from Facebook.
The victim confirmed to police Todd never informed him she was recording the phone call and he had never previously given permission to do so.
The victim forwarded the clip and message to the police. Police contacted Todd about the incident, to which she said she had no comments.
Police then searched Todd’s Facebook, where they discovered she made a publicly accessible post in regard to the incident. The content of the post included “Well if you know him, he is a weasel so I record everything,” according to the affidavit. In the post she also allegedly admits to sending the video of the phone conversation to the victim. A screenshot of the post was obtained.
Todd has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 28 with Magisterial District Judge David Inzana.