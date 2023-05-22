WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against Timothy Britton and Britton Enterprises LLC, who own and operate rental properties in the Falls Creek area, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation in violation of the Fair Housing Act, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Western District of Pennsylvania.
The federal lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, alleges that Britton has sexually harassed female tenants since at least 2016. According to the complaint, Britton allegedly made repeated and unwelcome sexual comments to female tenants, touched female tenants’ bodies without their permission, requested sexual contact, offered reduced or free rent in exchange for sexual contact and took retaliatory actions against female tenants who refused his sexual advances.
According to allegations in the lawsuit, Britton lives in DuBois and owns Britton Enterprises, which operates as "Tim's Apartments," based in Falls Creek. Britton allegedly owned and operated approximately 40 residential rental properties in and around Falls Creek, DuBois, Brockway and Reynoldsville during the time frame referenced in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit focuses on three alleged cases of sexual harassment involving female tenants at three Falls Creek properties.
The lawsuit alleges Britton committed acts of sexual harassment including:
"Offering to grant tangible housing benefits — such as reducing rent or excusing late or unpaid rent — to female tenants in exchange for sexual acts; subjecting female tenants to unwelcome sexual touching; requesting unwelcome sexual acts from female tenants; making unwelcome sexual comments and sexual advances to female tenants; and retaliating against female tenants for refusing his advances, by taking adverse housing actions, such as evicting female tenants, or threatening to take such actions."
The lawsuit seeks monetary damages to compensate those harmed by the alleged harassment, civil penalties to vindicate the public interest and a court order barring future discrimination.
“In this day and age, no one should have to endure sexual harassment to keep a roof over their head,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This lawsuit makes clear that the Justice Department stands ready to hold accountable those landlords and housing providers who unlawfully harass and retaliate against tenants. We encourage survivors to speak out when their rights are violated so that we can vindicate their fair housing rights and secure the relief they deserve.”
“The complaint alleges that Mr. Britton has violated federal fair housing laws through acts of sexual harassment and retaliation,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti for the Western District of Pennsylvania. “The harm caused by this type of unlawful behavior is compounded when committed by someone who has control over the place where individuals have the right to feel the most safe – in their homes. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to protecting vulnerable members of our community and holding individuals accountable who prey upon them.”
People who believe that they may have been victims of sexual harassment or other types of housing discrimination at rental dwellings owned or managed by Timothy Britton or Britton Enterprises, or who have other information that may be relevant to this case, can contact the housing discrimination tip line at 1-833-591-0291, select 1 for English, and select option number 2, then option number 2 to leave a message. People may also email the Justice Department at fairhousing@usdoj.gov or submit a report online. Reports also may be made by contacting the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development at 1-800-669-9777 or by filing a complaint online.
— Ben Destefan of the Courier Express contributed to this article