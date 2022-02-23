BROOKVILLE — Five area people have been charged and jailed on multiple felony charges related to their alleged participation in a drug ring involving methamphetamine and heroin around Clarion, Clearfield and Jefferson counties.
According to court documents, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General filed charges against Melissa Su Lingenfelter, 42, of Reynoldsville, including criminal use of a communication facility — third degree felony, corrupt organizations –employee and conspiracy to violate 911B1, 911B2, and 911B3 — first degree felonies, eight counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver — felonies, and two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia –misdemeanor.
Amanda Sue Wilkinson, 31, of Sykesville, is charged with criminal use of a communication facility — third degree felony, corrupt organizations –employee and conspiracy to violate 911B1, 911B2, and 911B3 — first degree felonies, two counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver — felonies, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia –misdemeanor.
Elizabeth Mae Geelen, 47, of Smethport, is charged with criminal use of a communication facility — third degree felony, corrupt organizations –employee and conspiracy to violate 911B1, 911B2, and 911B3 — first degree felonies, two counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver — felonies, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia –misdemeanor.
Marcus Homer Waltmon, 43, of Clearfield, is charged with corrupt organizations –employee and conspiracy to violate 911B1, 911B2, and 911B3 — first degree felonies, four counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver — felonies, and two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia –misdemeanor.
David Lee Lang II, 44, of Strattanville, is charged with two counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver –felonies.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, an investigation began in March 2021 when police were given information that Lingenfelter was allegedly selling methamphetamine. An undercover officer and a confidential informant (CI) set up to purchase three “balls” of methamphetamine, about 11.4 grams, for $500 from Lingenfelter.
Lingenfelter was working as the manager of Denny’s in Brookville at the time, and arranged to meet with the officer and CI there. The two were seated for a meal, and Lingenfelter briefly sat with them before leaving the restaurant to go to Lingenfelter’s car. She allegedly had the methamphetamine and a scale in her car, where she weighed the substance, and reportedly exchanged it with the undercover officer for the $500. The substance later tested positive for methamphetamine, according to court documents.
On another occasion, a CI and officer arranged to meet Lingenfelter at Denny’s again for another purchase of methamphetamine. The pair reportedly pulled up next to Lingenfelter’s car in the parking lot, and again joined her in her car where she weighed and handed off drugs. This substance also tested positive for methamphetamine, police said.
Lingenfelter also allegedly told the CI and officer that her supplier was Amanda Wilkinson. The CI later contacted Lingenfelter for methamphetamine and heroin, and she said she was going to meet with her supplier in Ohio, and they would have to meet with David Lang to purchase the heroin and methamphetamine, according to court documents.
The CI then contacted Wilkinson to purchase methamphetamine and heroin. Wilkinson allegedly said she “messaged dude so he will have it ready.” The officer knew “dude” to be Lang from previous conversations with Lingenfelter, police said.
The CI later received a photo of a glass jar containing controlled substances from Lingenfelter, and was told to meet with Lang in Clarion County for the heroin, and then Wilkinson in Jefferson County for the methamphetamine and pay $1,400 to Wilkinson for both, according to court documents. The substance obtained from Lang was reportedly determined to be 3.96 grams of a mixture of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
The CI then met with Wilkinson in Sykesville and exchanged the money for both substances from Lang and Wilkinson, according to court documents. Lingenfelter later contacted the officer, saying she was instructed by Wilkinson to give them an additional 3.4 grams of methamphetamine because the prior purchase was less than one ounce, which is what was agreed on. The officer met with Lingenfelter and was given an additional three grams of methamphetamine.
The undercover officer arranged another purchase of one ounce of methamphetamine from Lingenfelter. She told the officer she would be picking up some people, then would meet with the officer.
Lingenfelter was under surveillance, and was seen driving to St. Marys where she picked up Wilkinson and Elizabeth Geelen, then to Clearfield where she picked up a man later identified as Marcus Waltmon. Waltmon was then dropped off at the same location he was picked up from.
Lingenfelter then traveled to meet the undercover officer, where she again weighed and exchanged the methamphetamine with Wilkinson and Geelen in the vehicle with her, according to the affidavit. Lingenfelter later apologized for taking so long, saying she had to get Wilkinson and Geelen, because it was “her guy,” meaning Waltmon was Geelen’s supplier, police said.
The officer later got a number for Geelen from Lingenfelter and arranged to purchase one ounce of methamphetamine from “her guy,” Waltmon. The officer was instructed to pick up Geelen and go to Waltmon’s location. Geelen reportedly left the car and made the purchase from Waltmon before coming back to the officer’s car. She then separated the purchase into two bags, giving one to the officer and keeping one for herself.
Lingenfelter was later interviewed by police, saying she “only middle deals” for Geelen and would drive her to meet her source in Clearfield, who she only knew as “Rusty Riggs,” later identified as Waltmon, according to court documents.
Wilkinson was interviewed, allegedly saying she and Lingenfelter would meet Geelen and travel to Clearfield to meet with “Rusty Riggs.” Wilkinson said she believed this to be a fake name because Geelen didn’t want Wilkinson to be able to cut her out. She said she and Lingenfelter would buy two ounces at a time from “Riggs.”
Geelen was interviewed, identifying “Rusty Riggs” as Waltmon and her source of drug supply, according to police. She confirmed his identity through his Facebook page.
Lingenfelter is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail, and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 23 with Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak.
Wilkinson is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $60,000 bail, and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 23 with Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak.
Lang is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail, and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 23 with Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak.
Geelen is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail, and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 23 with Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak.
Waltmon is currently being held in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $60,000 bail, and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 23 with Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak.