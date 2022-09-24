BROOKVILLE — A former Brookville police officer is facing charges after allegedly groping a woman while in uniform at the Brookville Sheetz in March.
Lewis Run-based state police filed charges against Justin Craig Miller, 39, of Sigel, including harassment –communicating lewd, threatening, etc. language –third degree misdemeanor; indecent assault without consent of other –second degree misdemeanor; and harassment –subject other to physical contact –summary offense.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, an incident occurred between Miller and a woman while he was on duty and approached the victim in the Brookville Sheetz. The victim then reported the alleged incident to Punxsutawney-based state police the next day.
Police observed the incident on the Sheetz surveillance camera, reporting the victim and witness 1 entered Sheetz and took items to the checkout counter. Miller and witness 2 then entered in full uniform and on duty for the Brookville Borough Police Department. Miller walked up to the victim and witness 1 as witness 2 continued into the store.
Police reportedly observed Miller make a “quiet” signal to witness 1, who was facing him, and approached the victim and used his right hand to grab the victim’s butt and groin area, according to the affidavit. The victim turned to face Miller and witness 2 approached the group and conversation continued until the victim and witness 1 left.
Police then interviewed the victim and witnesses about the incident. The victim alleged that while at self-checkout, Miller walked up behind her and “smacked” her butt area “pretty forcefully” while moving his hand between her legs. She alleged he moved his hand to her groin area and pressed.
She said she had balled her fist up as a reaction until she saw Miller was in a police uniform and stopped because she was afraid of being arrested if she defended herself. The victim said she told Miller he was lucky she didn’t hit him when he grabbed her, to which he allegedly called her “a prude.”
Recommended Video
The victim reportedly said she does know Miller and the two communicate through Snapchat, but have never had a sexual relationship. She said she did not give him permission to touch her and felt violated by the encounter.
Witness 1, who was with the victim, provided a similar account of the incident, further saying that though the victim carried on a calm conversation until they left the store, she was also shaking during the conversation. This witness also recalled Miller calling the victim a “prude.” The witness also said the victim relayed about being afraid of getting arrested for assaulting an officer if she had defended herself.
Witness 2, who was with Miller, said he recalled Miller interacting with the victim and witness 1 at the store, but did not see the altercation. The witness said Miller was talking to the victim, because Miller spoke about her when the two worked together. The witness asked Miller if anything was going on between them, which Miller allegedly said he wanted, but “wasn’t sure what her deal was.” After the pair returned to their car from Sheetz the day of the incident, the witness recalled Miller saying the victim is “hot,” according to the affidavit.
When police interviewed Miller about the incident, he said he and victim had been talking through Snapchat and Facebook for about two or three years. He said the Sheetz incident was a random encounter and said it “probably wasn’t the smartest thing to do.”
Miller alleged he grabbed the victim’s butt area, but denied touching her groin area. He said he and the victim had no prior intimate or sexual relations, and could not give a reason why he felt comfortable walking up and grabbing her in such a manner.
Miller has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 25 with Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak. Miller is no longer an employee of the Brookville Borough Police Department and has not been for several months.