CLEARFIELD — Former Christ the King Manor CEO Samuel Joseph Zaffuto, 65, of Sykesville, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking and was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman Thursday at Clearfield County Plea and Sentencing Court.
Ammerman sentenced Zaffuto to a minimum of nine months and a maximum of five years in state prison.
Zaffuto pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking — felony of the third degree and agreed to pay $70,694 in restitution to his former employer.
Ammerman said it was his understanding that the organization was out $169,000. Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers said upon looking at the dates of the thefts, some of them are past the statute of limitations and that Zaffuto is criminally liable for $70,694. But, he said, Christ the King Manor, a senior living facility in DuBois, has filed a civil lawsuit against Zaffuto.
Zaffuto’s attorney, Thomas Kaufman of Indiana, presented a check to the court to pay the restitution in full.
“Christ the King Manor is pleased with the outcome of today’s court sentencing of former CEO and Administrator Samuel Zaffuto,” Christ the King Manor said in a written statement Thursday. “We continue to be fully committed to excellence in care for our residents. As a trusted member of the DuBois community for more than 50 years, we pledge to maintain our heightened standard of transparency in all our endeavors. We greatly appreciate the support we have received from our community. Our mission to provide compassionate care that empowers our residents to live full and dignified lives remains unwavering.”
It was an open plea, meaning the commonwealth and the defense couldn’t come to an agreement on a minimum sentence, leaving it to the discretion of the presiding judge.
Sayers said many of Christ the King Manor’s Board of Directors were in attendance, and said they were in agreement with the plea but they would like Zaffuto to get a jail sentence.
The standard range in the sentencing guidelines for a minimum sentence is restorative sanctions (probation) to nine months in jail, Ammerman said.
Kaufman argued that the only fair sentence would be to sentence Zaffuto to probation. He said Zaffuto has accepted responsibility for his crimes and paid every cent Christ the King’s auditors said he was liable for in the case.
Kaufman also said Zaffuto has a number of health issues that make him unfit for incarceration.
Christ the King Manor CEO Paula Felton-Werner said since she was hired four years ago, most of her time has been spent trying to clean up the mess Zaffuto made during his tenure as CEO.
Felton-Werner said it is estimated Christ the King Manor has lost $900,000 due to Zaffuto, and it is probably much higher because many of the transactions were in cash.
She claimed that Zaffuto hired family members, and gave them generous pay increases and misappropriated funds to benefit himself.
She said Zaffuto sold land owned by Christ the King to the Sykesville Ag and Youth Fair for $50,000, but there is no evidence Christ the King ever received the money for it.
Felton-Werner said Zaffuto stole from the most vulnerable of people, the senior citizens who lived at Christ the King.
She said funds that were supposed to upgrade the facility were instead used for his own benefit. For example, Felton-Werner said the board approved replacing the facility’s 50-year-old windows, but he instead used the funds to renovate his office and the office of his administrative assistant, who also was his wife.
And Zaffuto allegedly instructed staff to put towels under the windows to keep the cold air out.
She said Zaffuto would also take lengthy family vacations and not use his personal time off and often would not show up for work, especially around the time of the Sykesville Fair.
She said Zaffuto’s actions also hurt the organization’s reputation in the community, making fundraising more difficult.
According to a previously published article in the Courier Express, court documents state that following Zaffuto’s termination in 2019, a forensic audit was conducted, as well as interviews with staff members. It was determined that from May 2017 until Zaffuto’s termination that he fraudulently disbursed, diverted, and/or misappropriated funds and manpower causing Christ the King Manor to suffer a financial loss of $169,179.49. It is alleged that during Zaffuto’s time as administrator and CEO that he, without the knowledge of the board of directors, diverted various donations into a “Charity Account” that he utilized for personal reasons, including but not limited to supporting the Sykesville Ag and Youth Fair. Additionally, it is alleged that Zaffuto purchased a 2018 Ford F-150 truck, costing about $58,000, without the knowledge of the board of directors. He used that truck for personal purposes and to pull his food trailer to various fair and festivals.
Also, Zaffuto is alleged to have had employees of Christ the King Manor work at the Sykesville Ag and Youth Fair and attend the annual state fair conventions while compensating those employees with funds from Christ the King Manor, Sayers said. Further, Christ the King Manor Auxiliary Committee had a concession booth at the Sykesville Ag and Youth Fair which would raise on average $12,000 per year, but Zaffuto allegedly failed to provide the profits to the auxiliary.