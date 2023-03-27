REYNOLDSVILLE — A former Reynoldsville man is facing additional charges related to unlawful contact with a minor, the second case of such charges against him, for allegedly groping a minor while on a four-wheeler ride with her.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Anthony Wendell Brown, 60, of Johnstown, including two counts of corruption of minors, two counts of unlawful contact with minors –sexual offenses –third degree felonies, and two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old –second degree misdemeanors.
Brown was previously charged with corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor, along with other related charges in August 2022, which the Courier Express reported on at that time. That case was held for court in District Judge David Inzana office, and is awaiting filing information in the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, a 13-year-old female victim told her father that Brown had sexually assaulted her. A forensic interview was conducted at Western PA Cares for Kids, during which the victim recalled the events of July 30, 2021, the date of the alleged incident.
The victim said she went with her father to Brown’s garage to help do some work. While there, she wanted to go on a four-wheeler ride, so Brown offered to take her. Brown drove the four-wheeler to Beulah Land Cemetery, and once there switched positions with the victim so she was now driving.
Brown then said “this is what I would do if something were to happen” and placed his hands on the victim’s rib cage, then slid them up and made a cupping shape, according to the report. The victim alleged Brown cupped her breasts with his hands. The two then rode back to Brown’s garage.
Once back at the garage, Brown allegedly slid his hand down the victim’s lower back and further, touching her inappropriately. He also asked for a picture of the victim on his four-wheeler and a hug. Brown allegedly hugged the victim and kissed her on the cheek. The victim then asked her father to be taken home.
Police attempted to interview Brown multiple times during March 2022, with no results.
Jeff Tech Vocational School made an additional childline report regarding this incident because the victim wrote about this incident for a school assignment.
Police interviewed Brown at the Jefferson County Jail on Dec. 3, 2022, informing him of the investigation related to the victim and her father. Brown alleged he did not know either of the people. Brown told police he did not want to talk to them, but continued to speak without prompt.
He allegedly told police the victim’s father used to work for him. He then said he knew the victim because they had all hung out at his garage.
Brown was released from the Jefferson County Jail after posting bail of $30,000. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 12 with Judge Inzana.