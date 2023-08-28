BROOKVILLE — Two Chicago men are facing felony theft charges for allegedly stealing $31,000 from Barber Trucking’s online bank account in November 2022.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Alfred M. Milam, 47, of Evergreen Park, Ill., including theft by unlawful taking –third degree felony.
Police also filed these same charges against Darryl Wilkerson, 59, of Chicago, Ill.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, an unknown entity accessed Barber Trucking’s online bank account with WEX Inc., and was able to access the company’s funds. The unknown entity issued six money codes for electronic funds sourcing (EFS) checks.
The checks were cashed by various individuals in Pittsburgh and New Dolton, Ill., totaling $31,000. Barber Trucking’s operation manager told police the company’s owner received an email from WEX account security about a detected unusual E-Manager login and money code activity on the account.
WEX is a provider of electronic payment processing used for the truck drivers when they need repairs or fuel. The driver is provided a money code and the amount to write on the EFS checks authorized by Barber Trucking.
The person who accessed the account did so from two locations in Illinois, and allegedly changed the Barber Trucking issue codes to access the money. Once in the system, the individuals created 10 separate money codes using the master account and the account of the CFO. Six out of the 10 money codes were approved, resulting in the six checks available for cashing. The other four were voided by WEX for suspicious activity.
Police noted the name the money code was issued to was not the same as the person who cashed the check. One of the checks was cashed by Wilkerson at New Dolton Currency Exchange in Illinois.
This check provided the driver’s license number for Wilkerson, and police were able to confirm he was the person who cashed the check at the establishment. It is the policy of the currency exchange to photocopy a driver’s license of the person who brings the check in once the authorization code is approved.
This same process is how Milam was found by police, as he also cashed a check at New Dolton Currency Exchange, and his driver’s license was on file with the check.
Both of these cases are currently listed as inactive in the Department of Justice portal.