PUNXSUTAWNEY — An Indiana man is facing 59 charges related to a high-speed chase through parts of Jefferson County because he knew his registration and insurance were expired.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Logan Christopher Wells, 20, of Indiana, Pennsylvania, including two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude officers –third degree felonies, two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance –misdemeanors, six counts of speeding, 10 counts of disregard of traffic lane, reckless driving, 10 counts of improper pass, three counts of improper pass right –off road, 10 counts of pass left unsafe, driving at safe speed, expired registration, driving without insurance, and 10 counts of turning movements and required signals –all summary offenses.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, an officer was using a speed radar in the area of Route 36 and Coolspring Road in Jefferson County when Wells drove past going about 90 mph. The officer pulled out and attempted to pull the driver, later identified as Wells, over using his lights and siren.
Wells did not stop, and continued to accelerate away from the pursuing officer. The officer reported seeing the vehicle use both lanes of traffic and pass multiple vehicles over the double yellow line. Wells reportedly continued driving at speeds of 90 mph and more through zones posted at 45, 40 and 30 mph.
The officer last saw the vehicle on North Main Street near Nancy Lane in Punxsutawney. Elk Run Fire Company Chief Doug McAfoos then contacted state police after he allegedly saw Wells speeding through Punxsutawney and continue onto Route 119 South. McAfoos allegedly gave a description of the same vehicle the officer had been pursuing.
Another officer positioned his vehicle at the intersection of Route 119 and Route 210 in Indiana County. The officer saw the described vehicle still speeding and began to follow it, activating his lights and siren for a traffic stop as well.
Wells continued to lead this officer on a high-speed chase as well, also passing multiple vehicles using both the opposite lane and the shoulder of the road to do so, according to the affidavit. It was reported that Wells reached speeds of more than 120 mph.
While trying to make a turn, Wells’ vehicle spun, crossed the opposite lane, and struck a guide rail. The officer was able to position his car to block the driver from exiting the vehicle.
Wells was taken into custody without further incident. Once identified, Wells allegedly said he was going home from work and knew he was speeding, his registration was expired, and his insurance was not valid. He also told the officer he had a THC vape pen in his car.
During a search of the car, police found the TCH vape pen and cartridge. Wells was taken to the Punxsutawney State Police Station to be evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert, which determined he was impaired, according to the affidavit. Wells also consented to a legal blood draw.
Wells has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 26 with Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.