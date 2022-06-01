REYNOLDSVILLE — The Jefferson County Chapter of the Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education (ABATE) has been charged with theft, specifically linked to a fundraiser for a three-month-old suffering from brain cancer that was held in 2018, according to court documents.
The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation filed a first-degree misdemeanor charge against Jefferson County ABATE Chapter 14 on May 25. Although only one charge was filed, investigators alleged a lengthy sequence of questionable behavior involving money in the affidavit of probable cause.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, an investigator was assigned to the case in May 2021. Allegations were made against the past Chapter President Thomas Bogacki, now the ABATE state coordinator, for taking funds from various fundraisers and conducting illegal activity with the Reynoldsville Eagles Club. It was also noted that Bogacki’s wife, Beverly, was the chapter treasurer during his time as president.
It was alleged money was being “washed” between Jefferson County ABATE and the Reynoldsville Eagles Club, according to the affidavit.
Another allegation was made that the Reynoldsville Eagles would donate a sum of money to Jefferson County ABATE knowing it would receive a portion of the funds back. In return, Jefferson County ABATE, specifically Bogacki, would allegedly either donate a substantial portion back to the Eagles, or they would purchase items or make repairs for the club.
According to the affidavit, a second issue was that Bogacki never provided any of these funds to the State ABATE organization. The Jefferson County chapter does not hold any non-profit status, as it falls under the umbrella of the State ABATE organization, as noted by the investigator.
Operating procedures at the state level of ABATE requires that all donations, regardless of the amount, must first be sent to the State ABATE organization in order to receive a check. Once the funds are received, a check is issued and sent back to the chapter to give as a donation. This was reportedly not being done with proceeds from the Reynoldsville Eagles or for almost any fundraising that was done by the Jefferson County chapter, according to the affidavit.
Bogacki, as chapter president for years, should have known the rules in place regarding donations, the investigator wrote. They also alleged the donations the Jefferson County chapter gave to the Reynoldsville Eagles allowed it to hide what the chapter was doing from the State ABATE organization.
The investigator reviewed chapter documents, and alleged there were numerous accounting issues, saying numbers didn’t equal, carryover amounts were off and inconsistent, and sometimes minimal description on where money came from or went, according to the affidavit. The investigator found the Ride for a New Life (RFNL) in particular did not appear to have record keeping or minimal documentation until after the investigation started. Following this, all treasurer reports from 2020 were sent to the State ABATE, as none could be located prior to 2020.
The Jefferson County chapter reportedly hosted numerous fundraisers and sold small games of chance at these events, but kept no log of profit/loss statements, accounting on individuals present, or donations given. Bogacki’s work-issued laptop was reviewed, and numerous treasurer reports, bank statements, donation requests letters, spreadsheets for RFNL and profit/loss statements from the early 2000s were found, according to the affidavit.
The investigator specifically noted a $3,400 donation allegedly made by the Reynoldsville Eagles on June 15, 2018 to ABATE for the Ride for Rhyland fundraiser. This was a benefit ride hosted by the Jefferson County chapter for a three-month-old suffering from a form of brain cancer.
According to ABATE records, this donation of $3,400 was meant for the Ride for Rhyland.
The affidavit stated the total raised for Rhyland was $6,903:
- $3,400 from Reynoldsville Eagles
- $3,003 from the dice run fundraiser hosted by Jefferson County ABATE on July 7, 2018
- $500 from Clarion Eagles
Rhyland’s family only received $3,353, according to the affidavit. The investigator found $3,000 of the Reynoldsville Eagles’ donation was sent back to them by Bogacki and the Clarion Eagles donation was made in a check with the memo line listed as “Rhyland.” This check was allegedly cashed on Aug. 10, 2018 and was later listed on a treasurer report as “income from products.”
The investigator noted a separate $4,400 donation from the Reynoldsville Eagles to ABATE. A month later, ABATE made a $4,000 donation to the Reynoldsville Eagles listed as being for rental meetings and bingo, but the investigator said no financial records show that ABATE ever paid the Eagles for holding their meetings there.
The investigator spoke with Bogacki on Oct. 14, 2021 after serving search warrants at his residence. He allegedly had all of the chapter’s treasurer material in his possession in his vehicle even though he was only a member at that time. When asked about several Eagles/ABATE transactions used to “wash” money, Bogacki’s reported reply was “that would be crooked.” He allegedly had no explanation for the donations, and directed the investigator to speak with John Ramsey.
The investigator also spoke with Beverly Bogacki while there, and noted she appeared visibly upset. She said she didn’t know anything, and just did as they told her to and signed the checks. She allegedly said her husband, Ben Steele, and John Ramsey would tell her to write checks. When asked about Steele, the previous Jefferson County chapter president, quitting, she said she was afraid because she knew he would tell what he found going on within the chapter.
The investigator spoke to Ramsey, the current ABATE chapter president and Reynoldsville Eagles trustee, on Nov. 12, 2021. He said what was taking place was “people helping people.” He said the general fund at the Reynoldsville Eagles was low and the donations were a means to complete work at the Eagles without depleting the general fund and using the small games of chance fund. Ramsey allegedly said the $4,000 paid for a heated sidewalk in front of the Eagles, and that the Eagles picked out new bar stools that ABATE wrote the check for.
Ramsey alleged the “whole thing” came from Bogacki and another ABATE member. Bogacki had said he had a guy who was making money at other ABATE chapters doing this and it was a way they could make money and help each other.
Ramsey said he thought things were OK, but knew in the back of his mind it was wrong. He did not know why the donation for Ride for Rhyland was so much, or what the money was used for once it was sent back to the Eagles, according to the affidavit.
In another interview with Bogacki, with his attorney present, he allegedly admitted to filling out checks and giving them to the Eagles. He would not answer specifically about the Ride for Rhyland, but did say the $3,000 went back to the Reynoldsville Eagles for concrete.
He insisted there was a rental agreement with the Eagles, and that’s what money paid to them was for. He said there was a signed rental agreement he typed up, and that he and the Eagles had a copy. The investigator was unable to find a copy of the agreement on Bogacki’s computer, and the Eagles were unable to find a copy, according to the affidavit.
Bogacki said he can donate whatever he wants to donate and when asked why not pay the contractor directly for things such as concrete, he had no answer.
When asked why he had over $13,000 in cash deposits over about a two-year period, he said it was money from his children for paying their school loans and cell phone bills. The investigator noted several deposits occurred around ABATE events. Bogacki was asked why he used his personal checks to buy rip tickets for chapter fundraisers, and he said it was more convenient that way if he didn’t have chapter checks available.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 9.