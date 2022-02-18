REYNOLDSVILLE — A Johnsonburg man was jailed on aggravated assault charges related to an alleged domestic dispute that resulted in a woman being sent to the hospital.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Keith Austin Zawatski, 27, including aggravated assault –first degree felony, simple assault –second degree misdemeanor, and harassment –summary offense.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were contacted by the victim the morning after the alleged incident occurred. She called the police barracks to report she was involved in a domestic altercation with Zawatski.
Police arrived at the victim’s residence and noted she had a swollen, black eye, a large red mark on the top of her head, a cut on her lower lip, and a small red mark on the back of her neck, according to the affidavit. Police noted she appeared lethargic and visibly shaken, and EMS were called to evaluate her. She was then transported to Penn Highlands for further evaluation.
The victim told police she and Zawatski were drinking in the early morning hours and she said she “must have set him off,” according to the affidavit. She alleged he physically assaulted her.
She was not able to provide an exact time when this occurred. Zawatski was not at the scene when officers arrived there.
He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 23 with Magisterial District Judge David Inzana.