CLEARFIELD — Codi Hummel, 30, of Johnsonburg, who provided fentanyl that led to the overdose death of a DuBois man, was sentenced to state prison by Judge Paul Cherry after pleading guilty to drug delivery resulting in death this week at Plea and Sentencing Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Sept. 24, 2022, a DuBois man died at a residence in Sandy Township after overdosing on fentanyl provided by Hummel.
Police discovered Facebook messages between Hummel and the DuBois man where they discussed the man purchasing drugs from Hummel for $50, and the man sent a Venmo payment of $50 to Hummel on Sept. 22.
At the hearing, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers said the plea agreement calls for Hummel to serve a minimum of four years in state prison.
He said the victim’s family is in agreement with the plea, but is asking that Hummel be given a lengthy maximum sentence.
Hummel apologized to the victim’s family. He said he and the DuBois man were best friends since kindergarten and will grieve his death for the rest of his life.
Cherry sentenced Hummel to serve a minimum of four years and a maximum of 25 years in state prison, plus 12 months reentry probation.