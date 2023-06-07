ERIE — A Johnsonburg woman has been sentenced in federal court to 27 months in jail followed by two years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $765,172.95 on her conviction of wire fraud, Acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced Tuesday.
Senior U.S. District Judge David S. Cercone imposed the sentence on Melissa Bittler, 43, of Johnsonburg.
According to information presented to the court, over a five-year period Bittler embezzled over $765,000 from the construction company in Johnsonburg where she was employed as the office manager and bookkeeper. Among numerous and consistent personal expenditures with stolen money, Bittler bought and renovated her house and purchased a vehicle with the embezzled company money.
Prior to imposing sentence, Judge Cercone noted the enormity of the amount stolen by Bittler and the significant negative impact on the small business that was victimized.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian A. Trabold prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.
Rivetti commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Johnsonburg Borough Police Department for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Bittler.