PITTSBURGH – A Kersey man pleaded guilty in federal court to violating federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield and Allegheny, U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung announced Tuesday.
Melvin Shelander, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possesses with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine before U.S. District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand. Shelander was one of 47 defendants charged in six related indictments as part of the “Return to Sender” investigation.
In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that Shelander was a methamphetamine distributor who obtained between 350 grams and 500 grams of methamphetamine as part of a large-scale methamphetamine distribution conspiracy and redistributed it to users, according to the press release.
Wiegand scheduled sentencing for Williams on Jan. 31, 2023, at 10 a.m. The law provides for a sentence of not less than five years to a maximum of 40 years in prison, a fine not to exceed $5 million or both.
The court ordered that the defendant remain on bond pending sentencing.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jonathan D. Lusty and Michael R. Ball are prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
The Drug Enforcement Administration led the multi-agency investigation of this case, which also included the Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Postal Service – Office of Inspector General, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Internal Revenue Services, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, Allegheny County Police, and Pennsylvania State Police. Also assisting were the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office, and the Clarion Borough Police Department.