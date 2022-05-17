An Elk County woman is in Clearfield County Jail after she allegedly led Lawrence Township Police on a high-speed chase up Rockton Mountain at speeds exceeding 100 mph.
Crystal Park, 32, of Kersey, has been charged with fleeing and eluding police, reckless endangerment of another person, DUI of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and numerous traffic offenses.
According to the police report, on May 13 at 11:02 p.m., police located Park’s vehicle which displayed numerous equipment violations and it was discovered that Park had an active “failure to appear” warrant through Elk County, as well as a suspended driver’s license.
Police attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of West Front Street in front of Billy’s Burger Land. The driver reportedly accelerated at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of the lane of travel and ultimately traveling up Rockton Mountain. Police pursued the vehicle which reached speeds of approximately 104 mph, according to the report.
Park, who was operating the vehicle, attempted to negotiate a right-hand turn onto the Interstate 80 westbound ramp at approximately 85 mph, where the driver lost control and entered the grass median. A short distance later, Park stopped the vehicle and she was taken into custody and two passengers were detained.
Through the course of investigation, it was found that Park was under the influence of a controlled substance and was in possession of a controlled substance and numerous items of drug paraphernalia, police said.
Both passengers were released from the scene. Park was transferred to CCJ after refusing to provide a blood sample. She was arraigned by the on-call District Magistrate and a preliminary hearing will be scheduled.