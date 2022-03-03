HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Scott Berdine, a liquor control officer assigned to the Punxsutawney district, last week for allegedly committing sexual offenses against two children, according to a press release from state police. The alleged crimes occurred at a residence in Blacklick Township, Cambria County outside of Berdine’s regular work hours.
Berdine, 40, of Belsano, has been employed with the state police as an enforcement officer within the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement since September 2008. He is assigned to the Punxsutawney District Enforcement Office and is suspended without pay pending the resolution of the criminal charges against him, according to state police.
The following felony and misdemeanor charges were filed by the PSP Troop A Ebensburg Criminal Investigation Unit in District Court 47-3-07, according to the press release:
For acts committed by the accused to a girl (age 6-7) between Jan. 1, 2017 – Dec. 31, 2018;
- Rape of a child
- Involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child
- Indecent assault person less than 13 years of age
- Corruption of minors
For acts committed by the accused to a girl (age 6-8) between Jan. 1, 2019 – July 5, 2021;
- Involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child (two counts)
- Indecent assault person less than 13 years of age (three counts)
- Corruption of minors (two counts)
According to online court documents, Berdine has posted bail and with a preliminary hearing scheduled from March 8.