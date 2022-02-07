PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Luthersburg man is being held in the Jefferson County Jail for alleged felony aggravated assault charges from an incident that occurred while he was being transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
Punxsutawney based state police filed charges against Clarence Charles Daisher, 63, of Luthersburg, including aggravated assault –second degree felony, resisting arrest –second degree misdemeanor, and terroristic threats –first degree misdemeanor.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Daisher was being transported to the Clearfield County Jail, and was given his boots to put on before being transported. He had previously removed the boots while in the front seat of a trooper’s car when he put his feet up on the dash and was told not to. Daisher was in custody for an alleged DUI, criminal mischief, and hit and run of a motor vehicle occupied with a family of three.
Daisher had his left hand handcuffed and his left leg shackled to the bench in the patrol room. He then put his right boot on. He was then told to put his left leg on the bench to take the shackle off his left ankle.
He then became upset and threw his boot when the trooper wouldn’t remove his handcuff prior to him putting on his boot. He told the officer to take the handcuff off or he would break it. He then proceeded to try to break the handcuff and remove it from his wrist.
After he realized he couldn’t break the handcuff he sat down and put on his other boot. He was then told to stand up and turn toward the wall.
Daisher allegedly then said “I’m going to kill your entire family.”
He refused to follow several requests to follow the instructions given by the officer, so the officer approached him and reached for his right arm. Daisher allegedly pulled away and lifted his right leg to kick.
The officer pulled out his pepper spray, but did not use it. The officer approached Daisher with his handcuffs and Daisher allegedly struck the officer’s arm with a closed fist. The officer gave him instructions again, and he again did not comply. Daisher allegedly attempted to kick the officer again, and he was assisted to the ground to gain compliance.
Daisher is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail at 10 percent. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 22 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.