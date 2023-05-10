PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Police have charged a man in connection with the armed robbery of the N&T Convenience store that occurred in April.
Police filed charges against Steven Joseph Jankowski, 39, of Punxsutawney, including two counts of conspiracy –robbery, conspiracy –receiving stolen property, conspiracy –burglary, all first-degree felonies; robbery, third degree felony; two counts of conspiracy –aggravated assault, second degree felony; two counts of conspiracy –terroristic threats, and conspiracy –possessing instrument of crime with intent, first degree misdemeanors.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police responded to a report of a man entering the store armed with a pistol, and robbing the owner at gunpoint. While in the store, a second man entered and was allegedly ordered to the ground by Jankowski. Police were given a description of the man, and the direction he ran when leaving the store.
Officers viewed surveillance video from the store that showed the man entering the store, wearing a hoodie and white mask, leaving only his eyes exposed. The owner of the store reported about $2,200 stolen from the register.
Police left the store and met with other officers on Morrison Avenue, who were talking with two males, one of which was Jankowski, the other a minor. Additional video footage showed both males in the area during the robbery. The minor was placed in handcuffs and escorted to a police vehicle.
A few moments later it was confirmed Jankowski was the man who robbed the store, and he was also placed in handcuffs. Jankowski allegedly insisted he and the minor did not do anything.
Both were transported to the police station, where Jankowski continued to deny involvement in the robbery. Police explained all the evidence to him, as well as what the minor had told them.
Jankowski later admitted to the robbery, and said the minor had no involvement. He said the only reason he did it was to try to help the minor and his mother out. He told the police the same events they had viewed on the surveillance video in the store, and added he left the store and ran back to a house on Morrison Avenue that he was staying at.
Police spoke with the minor and his mother, who agreed to give a statement. The minor said Jankowski told him he was going to rob the N&T store. The minor told Jankowski he would wait for him on Mulberry Alley. He waited there and when Jankowski came running back, he allegedly told the minor to run home.
Once back at the house, the minor said Jankowski had him stash his clothes and the pistol from the police. After hiding the items, they left to walk to a friend’s house, when they were stopped by police. The minor described hiding the same clothes that were seen in the surveillance video.
Jankowski is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 24 with Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.