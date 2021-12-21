PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Cheswick man is facing felony charges related to the alleged theft of a dog in Punxsutawney.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against John A. Wells, 23, including burglary –first degree felony, criminal trespass –third degree felony, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property –first degree misdemeanors.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were contacted by the victim who said her husband came home from work to find their backdoor open and her dog gone. She posted about the missing dog and was later contacted by Wells.
Wells alleged the dog ran out in front of him and he almost hit it, so he took it to a shelter, but refused to say which one. The victim contacted the police, who then contacted Wells.
At the time, Wells said he had lied about the dog so the victim would talk to him and that he was on his way to the Bradford area. While on his way to Bradford, Wells was pulled over by Marienville-based state police for a traffic stop, and told the officer about being on the phone with the Punxsutawney officer.
The Marienville trooper then called the Punxsutawney police to inform them that Wells had lied, and allegedly had the missing dog in the car with him. The officer also alleged Wells had a gun in the car.
When Punxsutawney police called Wells again, he said he was going to see a family member and would come to the station the next day to return the dog.
During the next phone call between Wells and police, he said he was leaving his family member’s and was going to make sure the dog was in a safe place, according to the affidavit.
Punxsutawney police began pinging his cell phone to locate him and stayed on the phone. He allegedly told police that if he was pulled over again he would let the dog out of the car.
The call was disconnected, but police continued to track Wells’ phone and put a BOLO out for him and his car. Police tracked his drive back from Bradford, through Brookville, and south on Route 28. Just before he drove through Brookville, police made contact with him again and stayed on the phone with him. Once he was on Route 28, police believed he intended to return to his home.
Once Wells was just outside the Harmer area, he indicated to the officer on the phone that he was seeing a lot of police cars in the area. The Punxsutawney officer allegedly told him “not to do anything stupid,” and to pull over and put his hands out the window with nothing in them, according to the affidavit.
Wells allegedly followed the officer’s instructions and was taken into custody by Kittanning-based state police, and transported, along with the stolen dog, back to Punxsutawney.
The dog was returned to the owner, according to the affidavit.
Wells has a preliminary hearing Scheduled for Jan. 4 with Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.