REYNOLDSVILLE — A Clymer man is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail after he allegedly fired a gun at another man while at a bar in Reynoldsville together.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Ronnie Mark Boulineau, 59, who is charged with aggravated assault –second degree felony, two counts of disorderly conduct –third degree misdemeanor, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault –second degree misdemeanor, harassment, and public drunkenness –summary offenses, according to court documents.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the victim contacted police the day after an incident allegedly occurred at the Bear Claw Sports Bar in Reynoldsville between himself and Boulineau. The victim was there with some friends, one of whom was Boulineau.
He alleged to police that Boulineau was drinking heavily and seemed to be agitated and aggressive. The victim went to Boulineau’s truck to charge his phone. Boulineau allegedly came out to the truck and started to scream at him for being in the truck.
Boulineau allegedly grabbed him by the shirt, so the victim shoved him away. Boulineau fell to the ground and stayed there for a short time before slowly getting up and allegedly removing a pistol from his waistband.
According to the report, Boulineau reportedly pointed the gun at the victim and fired two shots at his feet. The victim said when Boulineau began to point the gun at him, he jumped back toward the truck. The victim believed that if he did not jump back, he would have been struck in the lower half of his leg by a bullet, according to the affidavit.
Another one of the victim’s friends came out from the bar and was able to get Boulineau under control. The gun was taken from Boulineau and they all left the bar.
Boulineau is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $65,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 30 with Magisterial District Judge David Inzana.