PUNXSUTAWNEY — A man from Carmichaels is currently in jail on felony charges of sexual crimes against a minor after Punxsutawney Police were contacted by 814 Pred Hunters with information about his alleged plans.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Earnest Frank Matiyasic III, 40, of Carmichaels, including criminal use of a communication facility –third degree felony; criminal attempt –statutory sexual assault: 8-11 years older –second degree felony; criminal attempt –statutory sexual assault: 11 years older, criminal attempt –involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with person less than 16 years old –both first degree felonies; possess instrument of crime with intent –first degree misdemeanor, and driving an unregistered vehicle –summary offense.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, 814 Pred Hunters called police about Matiyasic, saying the organization has been in contact with him through a profile he believes to be a 14-year-old girl. The group alleged Matiyasic had been communicating sexually explicit messages and images with the profile, and was planning to meet the girl for sex. Police were provided a binder with all of the messages and information.
Police were told by Pred Hunters that Matiyasic was told the girl is “almost 15,” and that he even said it was “so wrong on so many levels.” Matiyasic allegedly sent nude photographs and graphic videos to the profile, along with graphic messages of what he wanted to do with the girl.
Pred Hunters contacted police because Matiyasic allegedly made plans to meet the girl in Punxsutawney, and told them he would be arriving at Gimmick’s and gave a description of his vehicle.
Police conducted a stop on Matiyasic when he arrived, and ordered him out of the vehicle. Police noted he appeared to reach toward the center console, so an officer drew his firearm in case Matiyasic was reaching for a weapon. When ordered out of the vehicle a second time, Matiyasic complied and allegedly noted he was “set up.”
Police asked if he knew why he was under arrest, and Matiyasic allegedly said “yes, for sexting a minor.” His cell phone was seized for evidence once he was secured, and photographs were taken of a bag in his backseat as it was relevant to his plans to stay the night with the minor.
Matiyasic agreed to cooperate with police saying “I am a grown man and I’m taking responsibility for my actions,” according to the report. He provided police with the password to his phone, and was transferred to Jefferson County Jail.
He is currently being held in the JCJ in lieu of $50,000 bail at 10 percent, and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 24 with Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.
More information about the 814 Pred Hunters can be found in a previous article written by the Courier Express.