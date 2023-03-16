PUNXSUTAWNEY — A man is facing 43 felony charges for allegedly possessing child pornography following an investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Investigations prompted by online tips linked to an IP address in Timblin, Jefferson County.
PSP Bureau of Investigations filed charges against Jasen Glenn Gearhart, 48, with a listed address of Polk, Pa., including 23 counts of child pornography –second and third degree felonies, 19 counts of dissemination of photo/film of child sex acts –second and third degree felonies, and criminal use of a communication facility –third degree felony.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 17, 2022 Google became aware of 20 suspected images of child porn (CP) that were uploaded to Google, YouTube, Google Photos, and Google Drive account belonging to Gearhart. The uploads allegedly occurred between Dec. 14, 2020 to Oct. 17, 2022.
When officers reviewed the reported images and videos, they observed eight images/videos of CP involving indecent contact, nine images were of CP involving nudity, and three were not CP, but two of the images were of a clothed child modeling, and one was a drawing of a male child having sex with an adult female.
A second Cybertip was generated when Instagram became aware of one video of CP involving indecent contact sent through Instagram’s direct messaging service. The video was sent on Oct. 19, 2022 and was a previously mentioned video in the Google Cybertip. Instagram provided the account details, which was again allegedly linked to Gearhart.
A second Cybertip was generated from Google when Google became aware that one image of CP involving nudity was uploaded to Google on Oct. 16, 2022. The photo was stored on Google Photos infrastructure and was found to have been uploaded with the previous Google Cybertip. The account information and uploading IP address were the same as the previous Google Cybertip linked to Timblin, Jefferson County.
On Jan. 4, 2023, police received a Cybertip from a member of the public concerning unconfirmed CP. The person reported a “48-year-old man is following these young minors online and looking at sex accounts on the app of Instagram.” The reported account belonged to Gearhart.
Investigating officers spoke with a Jefferson County CYS caseworker on Jan. 17, during which the caseworker said they did an unannounced home visit in Timblin. Reportedly present at the home was Gearhart, who said he is living at the home and provided his phone number and date of birth. The phone number he provided is also the one that was verified by Google and provided by Instagram.
A search warrant was served on Jan. 19 and Gearhart was present. He allegedly told police he took ownership of his old email account and advised he became interested in CP involving teens. He said when he is on chatting services, people send him CP videos without him requesting them. He alleged he deletes most of the videos but some are saved and he watches them later. He said the Instagram CP video was sent by mistake and he meant to send a photo himself, and also admitted to commenting on the Instagram profiles of young girls.
Gearhart’s device was taken and examined, with police allegedly finding four additional videos of CP involving indecent contact with prepubescent and pubescent girls. Police also located multiple web searches for illicit videos involving “young teens” and “young girls” and a website visited.
In total there were 13 images/videos of CP involving indecent contact, and 10 images of CP involving nudity possessed by Gearhart. There were nine images/videos of CP involving indecent contact and 10 images/videos of CP involving nudity transmitted by Gearhart.
Gearhart has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 16 with Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.