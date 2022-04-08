JOHNSTOWN – A former resident of North Carolina has been sentenced in federal court to a total of 70 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on his conviction of theft from a federal firearms licensee in DuBois, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Thursday.
David R. Shahriari, who is also known as David Anderson, 39, of North Carolina, was sentenced by Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson.
On Aug. 29, 2011, Shahriari stole eight firearms from L.B. Toney’s Alamo Gun Shop in DuBois, according to the press release.
Assistant United States Attorney Arnold P. Bernard, Jr. prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.
Chung commended the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the DuBois City Police for the investigation that led to the successful prosecution of Shahriari.