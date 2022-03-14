CLEARFIELD –Chad Arthur Ogg, 44, of Eaton Rapids, Mich., who was found in a vehicle with a large amount of methamphetamine, was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman last week at Colloquy Court.
Ogg pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felony; and criminal use of a communication facility — felony of the third degree and was sentenced to serve a minimum of 30 months and a maximum of six years in state prison.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, on April 6, 2021, DuBois City Police conducted a traffic stop at the request of a K-9 unit due to suspicious activity.
Ogg was in the vehicle with two other men. It was discovered he had a warrant issued for his arrest and was taken into custody.
The K-9 unit completed a sweep on the vehicle, and 120 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found in the vehicle.
Ogg was represented by attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield. The commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.