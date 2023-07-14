FALLS CREEK — Two men from New York were charged following a high-speed vehicle chase on Interstate 80 and a foot pursuit near Falls Creek on Sunday, July 9.
According to Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, Anton Pye, 27, of Brooklyn, New York and Angel Vargas, 23, of Bronx, New York were traveling east on I-80 in a 2022 Kia SUV around 7:45 a.m. Sunday.
State police said the Kia was traveling 112 mph near mile marker 90, with police then trying to initiate a traffic stop. The Kia failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued.
According to state police, the pursuit on I-80 reached speeds of more than 130 mph, with the Kia exiting the interstate at exit 97 and traveling south on Route 219 at a high rate of speed.
The Kia then turned right onto Slab Run Road before turning right onto Tannery Row Road in Sandy Township near Falls Creek. The driver then lost control of the Kia and traveled into a ditch.
State police said the driver and passenger both fled on foot. After a 30-minute foot pursuit, both Pye and Vargas were taken into custody.
The driver was suspected of DUI and more than “$30,000 worth of stolen Apple products and luxury clothing items” were found in the vehicle, state police reported.
DuBois City Police and Sandy Township Police assisted during the incident.
According to online court documents filed in Jefferson County, Pye is facing felony charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and theft by unlawful taking, along with misdemeanor DUI and drug possession and several summary traffic violations. Pye was placed in Jefferson County Jail and waived a preliminary hearing.
Vargas is facing misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and evading arrest, according to online court documents. Bail was set at $20,000 unsecured with a preliminary hearing scheduled for August.