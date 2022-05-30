CLEARFIELD – Authorities are looking for two inmates who reportedly escaped from Clearfield County Jail Monday, according to the Lawrence Township Police Department.
Donald J. White, 46, of Brockway, and Robert Lee Miller Jr., 42, of Clearfield, escaped from the jail around 12:15 p.m., police said in a news release.
White and Miller were “outside on a grass cutting detail (and) fled on foot,” according to the release.
Both men reportedly took off their black and white striped jail uniform and fled wearing white T-shirts and boxers, police said. In a Facebook post, Lawrence Township police said both men were last seen in the area of Kurtz Brothers along Daisy Street Extension in Clearfield.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of White or Miller is asked to call 911 or Lawrence Township police at 814-765-1533. Police advise residents not to approach the men.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to Monday’s reported escape, including the Clearfield Borough Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, DuBois City Police Department K-9 Unit, Punxsutawney Police Department K-9 Unit, Lawrence Township Fire Company, Pennsylvania Constable K-9 Unit and PSP Aviation.
According to online court documents, White has a preliminary hearing scheduled on June 17 for charges of felony kidnapping and strangulation, along with terroristic threats and other charges.
Miller currently has an active case listed in the Court of Common Pleas with a charge of receiving stolen property and drug charges. Miller also has several closed cases listed in online documents.