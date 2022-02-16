PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Police Department is investigating a robbery that reportedly occurred Wednesday morning around 1:36 a.m. at the Punxsutawney East End Uni-Mart located at 512 E. Mahoning St.
Police described the suspect as a white male, possibly in his 20s, approximately 5-foot, 6-inches to 5-foot, 9-inches tall. He was wearing gray pants, a bright green hooded sweatshirt, a gray knit cap, a black mask and gloves.
The suspect left the store on foot, possibly traveling north behind the store. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department at 814-849-1617.