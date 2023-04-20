PUNXSUTAWNEY — Two suspects are in custody after a reported armed robbery at N&T Convenience Store in Punxsutawney, according to a news release from Punxsutawney Borough Police.
Police said on Tuesday at 9:11 p.m. Jefferson County Control received a call that the N&T Convenience Store, located at 109 Indiana St. in Punxsutawney, had just been robbed. The caller reported that the suspect was a white man wearing a dark blue/black hoodie, black pants, and armed with a gun. The suspect reportedly fled the scene on foot.
According to the news release from Punxsutawney Borough Police, Master Patrolman Heath Zeitler and Patrolman Caesar Maruca responded and were on scene within two minutes of the call, followed by several troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police, Punxsutawney Barracks. It was determined that the suspect fled north on White Alley, then west on Mulberry, and he was last seen traveling south on Morrison Avenue. At this time Chief Matt Conrad along with K-9 Fury and Lieutenant Frank Wittenburg were called out to the scene.
A search of the area was conducted and the suspect was not located. As the investigation continued, the Punxsutawney Borough Police contacted the information technology person at the First United Methodist Church. Lt. Wittenburg wanted to review their exterior camera footage, as the suspect ran past the church. It was determined by the surveillance footage that there were actually two suspects. Lt. Wittenburg texted the new information to all Punxsutawney Borough Police officers on scene, that is when Chief Conrad then reported that he had two people stopped on Morrison Avenue.
Lt. Wittenburg continued to watch the surveillance video. Lt. Wittenburg observed that one suspect continued to run down Mulberry Alley while a second suspect ran north on Church Street and turned left onto West Mahoning Street. The second suspect stopped running and began walking on the sidewalk in front of the church. The suspect walked directly toward the surveillance camera. That is when a church technology person stated that he knew the suspect and identified the suspect by name. Lt. Wittenburg left the church and responded to Morrison Avenue.
Lt. Wittenburg showed Chief Conrad a picture of the second suspect. They agreed it was one of the two people being detained. Lt. Wittenburg secured the second suspect in handcuffs and escorted the suspect to a marked police cruiser. On the way to the cruiser, the second suspect requested to speak with the lieutenant in private. The lieutenant agreed and continued to walk the suspect around the corner out of the view and hearing of the other man being detained. While walking the suspect, Lt. Wittenburg advised the suspect of the Miranda Warnings. After confirming the suspect understood the warning, Lt. Wittenburg asked the suspect what he wanted to say. The suspect stated that they robbed the N&T store, and that Steven Jankowski was the one with the gun and it is in the basement of the suspect’s house, according to police.
Lt. Wittenburg informed the other officers that the other man, Jankowski, needs to be secured in handcuffs, as the second suspect just confessed to the robbery. Both were searched and secured in separate police cruisers. The two were transported to the Punxsutawney Borough Police station and secured in separate locations within the department.
Jankowski was interviewed and ultimately confessed to his role in the robbery, police reported. He provided a written statement to his part in the robbery, and gave detailed directions to the gun and money. The second suspect confessed to his role in the robbery, and gave detailed directions to the gun and money. Police searched the residence where the gun (found to be a toy), cash and clothing worn in the robbery were recovered.
Jankowski and the second suspect were charged with three separate counts of robbery, and one count of each of the following: receiving stolen property, possessing instruments of crime, terroristic threats, aggravated assault and burglary. Jankowski was transported to the Jefferson County Jail for pre-arraignment commitment and the second suspect was picked up by juvenile probation.