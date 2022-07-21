RIDGWAY — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a reported burglary in Highland Township, Elk County where two dirt bikes were allegedly stolen.
According to state police in Ridgway, an unknown person, or persons, broke into the victim’s shed on Weikal Lane and stole two “enduro-style” motorcycles. One of the dirt bikes is a yellow 2006 Suzuki DR 200 SE and the second is a white and blue 1995 Suzuki DR 250 SES.
The victim is listed as a 54-year-old man from Ohio. Both motorcycles have Ohio registration.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Ridgway at 814-776-6136.