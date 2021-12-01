BROCKWAY — Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois are investigating a reported theft that occurred at the Dollar General store in Brockway early Wednesday.
According to a news release from state police, an unknown person, or persons, stole multiple boxes of clothing from outside the back of the building located at 1249 Main St. around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday. Loose items were also taken from a shopping cart, state police said.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact state police in DuBois at 814-371-4652.