FALLS CREEK — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary that reportedly occurred at a Main Street building in Falls Creek.
According to a news release from DuBois-based state police, an unknown person, or persons, entered a building on Main Street through a broken window and stole a 28-foot ladder and 300 feet of plastic water pipe. A box full of car parts was also stolen, according to state police.
The total value of items stolen is $850, state police reported.
The items were stolen between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30.
No specific address was provided for the building, only Main Street on the Clearfield County side of Falls Creek.
Anyone with information can contact state police in DuBois at 814-371-4652.