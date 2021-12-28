BIG RUN — A man died following a police chase that ended with a vehicle crashing into the Best Kawasaki building on East Main Street in Big Run Monday night, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney.
According to a press release from state police, Robert Michael George, 53, of Big Run, was the driver of the fleeing vehicle that crashed and was later pronounced dead by Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder.
According to a press release from Punxsutawney Borough Police Chief Matt Conrad, borough police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red Dodge Caliber traveling north on Route 119. Once the traffic stop was initiated, the driver — identified by state police as George — accelerated to a high rate of speed, committing several traffic violations “to include a felony of the third degree,” according to police.
The initial call from Jefferson County 911 came through that police were engaged in a high-speed chase that was exceeding 85 mph at points between Punxsutawney and Big Run.
The pursuit lasted about five minutes, according to the Punxsutawney police release, and ended when the driver failed to make a turn and crashed into Best Kawasaki at 100 E. Main St. in Big Run. Conrad said the investigation has been turned over to the state police, who released more information Tuesday.
State police reiterated the Dodge Caliber, driven by George, fled at a high rate of speed on Route 119 from Punxsutawney to Big Run. "As the vehicle attempted to negotiate a left-hand curve on Main Street in Big Run Borough, it failed to maintain its lane and crashed into the Best Kawasaki dealership," according to state police. "The operator would later be pronounced deceased by Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder."
State police also reported the investigation is ongoing.
The crash was reported to Jefferson County 911 as a motor vehicle accident with entrapment and a vehicle fire endangering a structure. Big Run Fire Chief Scott Bowers said it took the department two minutes to get on scene.
“They had two extinguishers there, the police officer used one and the owner used one,” Bowers said. “The owner was in the building when it happened not far from where the crash was.”
Bowers said they had the fire slowed down by the time fire personnel got there, and they were able to keep the fire contained to the car.
“I wasn’t even on scene yet and called for two more engines, because I didn't know how much of the car was in the building,” Bowers said.
The crash closed Route 119 down, and it remained closed until about 1 a.m.
“There’s a lot of structural damage. There’s more structural damage than we could even see last night, some of the walls are moved out three or four inches on the back side,” Bowers said. “And it has a concrete roof, which is unique and they don't know how much damage is on the roof. The pillar the driver took out was a big column, and a support column.”