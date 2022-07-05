WORTHVILLE — A 20-year-old man from Indiana, Pennsylvania led police on a 20-mile chase before crashing his vehicle in Jefferson County on Saturday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Punxsutawney-based state police reported Logan Wells was taken to Jefferson County Jail after crashing a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse into a guide rail near the intersection of Route 36 and Coolspring Road in Oliver Township around 7 p.m. on July 2.
State police said the chase was approximately 20 miles and no one was injured during the pursuit or the crash.
As of Monday afternoon, no charges had been filed, according to available online court documents.